ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team Hints

ECB vs SBK Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI at 7:30 PM IST July 30: Table-toppers ECB Blues face second-placed Sharjah Bukhatir XI in the second match of the day. Blues have five wins and one defeat from six matches while Sharjah have won four of their five matches while losing one. Promises to be a close contest.

Another T10 tournament has gotten underway. This time the venue is Dubai and a total of six teams are taking part. It's been scheduled between July 24 and August 7. All 34 matches will be played in Dubai.

"The 10-over format is an extremely intense and a growing short-format of the game. This tournament has been designed to expose our players to a structured competition on world-class pitches with their performance being overseen by cricket veterans and administrators. We also expect this format to assist in developing each player's skill-set, encourage team cohesiveness and provide us with a platform to identify and select future talent," Emirates Cricket Selection Committee Chairman Tayeb Kamali said.

“We are very pleased with ITW Consulting’s commitment to our shared vision for this tournament. We are particularly delighted that the inaugural D10 tournament will be live-streamed on Etisalat (UAE), Cricket Gateway, and other well-known platforms in India, Pakistan, as well as the rest of the Middle East, and across the UK and the USA,” he added.

Toss: The toss between ECB Blues and Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

ECB vs SBK My Dream11 Team

Vritiya Aravind (captain), Rohan Mustafa (vice-captain), Khalid Shah, CP Rizwan, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Renjith Mani

ECB vs SBK SQUADS

ECB Blues: Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Matiullah Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Arsalan Javed, Ali Naseer, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah, Adhitya Shetty, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Renjith Mani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwar, Nathan Shibu, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rehman, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh, Muhammad Farooq, Ansh Tandon, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan

