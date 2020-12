ECB vs SHA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

ECB Blues vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ECB vs SHA at ICC Academy, Dubai: The second semifinal will see ECB Blues take on Sharjah tonight. ECB won seven matches and lost three to finish at second in the standings and qualify for the semifinals. On the other hand, Sharjah won four and lost as many (one ended in a tie while the other produced no result).

ECB Blues vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between ECB Blues and Sharjah will take place at 9:00 PM IST – December 23. Also Read - Dream11 'Not Concerned' About BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Endorsing Rival Fantasy Gaming Platform My11Circle

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

ECB vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Aryan Lakra (captain), Kashif Daud (vice-captain), Vriitya Aravind, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Waheed Ahmed, Umair Ali, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul

ECB vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

ECB: Vriitya Aravind, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan,

SHA: Fayyaz Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Sayed Badiuzzama, Mohammad Boota, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Arslan Javed

ECB vs SHA Full Squads

ECB Blues: Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Vriitya Aravind, Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra

Sharjah: Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud

