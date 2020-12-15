ECB vs SHA Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ECB vs SHA at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Sharjah Bukhatir will take on ECB Blues at the ICC Academy, Dubai on super Tuesday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 ECB vs SHA match will start at 2:30 PM IST – December 15. ECB Blues are currently occupying the second position on the points table with three wins and a loss from their four games. They lost their last game against Fujairah by six wickets, a loss that could prove as a break in momentum after winning three games in a row. Sharjah, on the other hand, are placed 4th in the points table with two wins and a loss from their three games. They won their last game against Abu Dhabi by 31 runs. They are on a two-game winning streak and will look to keep the momentum alive by winning this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Sharjah Bukhatir and ECB Blues will take place at 2 PM IST – December 15.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

ECB vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Vritiya Aravind

Batsmen – Renjith Mani, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed

All-rounders – Kashif Daud, Waheed Ahmad, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers – Arsalan Javed, Faizal Altaf(VC), Karthik Meiyappan

ECB vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

ECB Blues: Basil Hameed (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

Sharjah Bukhatir: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Mohammed Halan.

ECB vs SHA Squads

ECB Blues (ECB): Basil Hameed (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid.

Sharjah Bukhatir (SHA): Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C & WK), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

