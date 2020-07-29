Dream11 Tips And Prediction

ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ECB vs TAD at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In the upcoming fixture of Emirates D10 tournament, ECB Blues will take on Team Abu Dhabi in the 15th game of the competition at the ICC Cricket Academy ground in Dubai on Wednesday. The Emirates D10 Tournament ECB vs TAD match will begin at 9.30 PM IST. ECB are currently sitting at the top of the table with eight points from five matches they have played so far. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi are rooted at the bottom with just two points from four matches. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was ECB who registered a 45-run victory after scoring 164 runs in the first innings.

TOSS – The toss between ECB Blues and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

Batsmen: Rameez Shahzad, Chirag Suri, Ali Abid

All Rounders: Graeme Cremer, Rohan Mustafa (C), Kashif Daud, Ghulam Farid

Bowlers: Vinayak Vijayan (VC), Ahmed Raza, Jalal Bhukari

ECB vs TAD Playing XIs

ECB Blues: Muhammad Boota (wk), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah.

Team Abu Dhabi: Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.

ECB vs TAD Squads

ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.

Team Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

