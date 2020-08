ECC vs GHG Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Empire Cricket Club vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ECC vs GHG Final Match at Kerava National Cricket Ground: And then there were two. So after three months and 17 rounds, we have our two finalists who will lock horns for one last time this tournament for the title. Empires Cricket Club entered the final after beating SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti, who finished the league stage on top, in the first qualifier on August 22.

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, who qualified for the playoffs after finishing fourth, won the Eliminator against Helsinki Cricket Club before besting SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in the second qualifier.

Toss: The toss between Empire Cricket Club and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



ECC vs GHG My Dream11 Team

Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (captain), Saif Ur Rehman (vice-captain), Bilal Masood, Faisal Shahzad, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Ghaffar, Simranjeet Brar, Vanraaj Padhaal, Arslan Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Muhammad Gawas

ECC vs GHG Squads

Empire Cricket Club: Amjad Sher, Jonathan Scamans, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Yasir Ali, Bineet Panda, Hemanathan Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Srinivasan, Jo Hadley, Richard Savage, Zeerak Ijaz, Chandra Sekhar, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Raaz Mohammed, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Jagadeesh Rajahmundry, Abdul Ghaffar, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Muhammad Imran, Kushagra Bhatnagar

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC: Mohammed Azhar, Simranjeet Brar, Irfan Yousufzai, Umair Akhtar, Muhammad Hassan, Nouman Raza, Shahid Gondal, Qais Yousufzai, Arslan Gondal, Saif Ur Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Muhammad Ghawas, Javed Jan

