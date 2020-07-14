Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Empire CC vs Helsinki Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League – T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ECC vs HCC at Kerava National Ground: In an exciting Finnish Premier League T20 contest on Tuesday evening, Empire CC will take on Helsinki Cricket Club at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. The Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs HCC will begin at 8.30 PM IST. ECC are currently top of the table with 14 points. They have managed to win all the seven games they have played in the competition so far. They won against Bengal Tigers in their last league match by 5 wickets.

On the other hand, Helsinki Cricket Club, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with a total of six points to their name. They have managed to win only two games out of the seven they had played in the season so far.

TOSS – The toss between Empire CC and Helsinki Cricket Club will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

Batsmen: Muhammad Imran, Khalid Rahman, Vanraaj Padhaal

All-rounders: Zakiullah Kamal (vc), Amjad Sher (C), Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasheb Tambe

Bowlers: Obaidullah Sadiqui, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Adnan Syed

ECC vs HCC Probable Playing XIs

Empire CC: Jonathan Scamans (WK), Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali.

Helsinki Cricket Club: Aniketh Pushthay (WK), Khalid Rahman Mangal, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Avnish Kumar, Aminullah Malikzay, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia.

ECC vs HCC Squads

Empire CC: Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

Helsinki Cricket Club: Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui.

