ECC vs HSC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Evergreen Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Sports Club , 6th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ECC vs HSC at Limhamnsfaltet: The first day of the league ended with Malmohus and Karlskrona winning both of their matches to occupy the top-two slots respectively in the Group A standings. Malmo Kings won one of their two matches to be third while Evergreen and Helsinborg lost both their contests to be placed fourth and fifth respectively. Also Read - ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Tips, Ireland in England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 6:30 PM IST Tuesday August 4

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club. Also Read - LEO vs MONT Dream11 Team Prediction Mexican League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Leon vs Monterrey Football Match, Predicted XIs at Leon Stadium 7.30 AM IST August 4

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden). Also Read - UTA vs LAL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Prediction Tips For Today’s Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers Basketball Match, Starting 5s at Walt Disney World Resort 6.30 AM IST August 4

Toss: The toss between Evergreen Cricket Club and Helsingborg Sports Club will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



ECC vs HSC My Dream11 Team

A Panda (captain), R Saproo (vice-captain), P Chandrasekara, D Singh, W Khan, W Ali, S Shetty, A Kalyal, S Gour, R Shah, R Ilyas

ECC vs HSC Squads

Evergreen Cricket Club: Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Chandra Sekhar, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar

Helsingborg Sports Club: Abinash Panda, Madhan Prabu Raman, Davinder Singh, Rohit Saproo, Sachin Shetty, Prasanjit Behera, Santosh Marathe, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Arulpraksh Madhu, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Satish Kunjir, Phani Pramod Kompella, Sahil Rathod, Aravind Chandrasekaran

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ECC Dream11 Team/ HSC Dream11 Team/ Evergreen Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Helsingborg Sports Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.