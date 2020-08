ECC vs MAL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Evergreen Cricket Club vs Malmo Cricket Club, Shield Final – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ECC vs MAL at Limhamnsfaltet: The Shield Final of the ECS T10-Malmo will be played between, Evergreen Cricket Club and Malmo Cricket Club at 5:00 pm IST.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Evergreen Cricket Club and Malmo Cricket Club will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



ECC vs MAL My Dream11 Team

A. Ali (captain), A. Kalyal, R. Ahmed, S. Latif, T. Ahmed, U. Nawaz, H. Rafiq, Q. Munir, Z. Kaini, H. Zaigham, H. Aziz

ECC vs MAL Squads

Evergreen Cricket Club: Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Chandra Sekhar, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar

Malmo Cricket Club: Gurdev Singh, Sanaullah Habibzai, Tarequllah Arab, Pradeep Bharadwaj, Nikhil Mathur, Harris Aziz, Saad Mohammad, Hasan Zaigham, Hasan Cheema, Momin Khan, Yajran Mohammadi, Qaiser Munir, Muhammad Asif, Abdur Rahman Sudais, Zaker Taqawi, Saqlain Karamat, Bilal Zaigham, Sunny Sharma, Hammad Rafiq, Rajan Sharma

