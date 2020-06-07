Dream11 Team Hints

Finland kickstarted its domestic cricket season with the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 and now it is time for the shortest version T10 cricket to take centrestage. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

Toss: The toss between Empire CC vs KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – A Abdul Quadir, J Scamans

Batsmen – Q Siddique, P Gallagher, Z Ijaz

Allrounders – J Goodwin, M Tambe, A Sher

Bowlers – Y Vijayaratnam, A Ghaffar, S Tahir Qureshi

Probable XI

Empire CC: Jonathan Scamans (WK), Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Abdul Ghaffar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Raaz Muhammad

Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti: Areeb Abdul Quadir (WK), Qaiser Siddique, Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig

SQUADS

Empire CC: Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti: Areeb Abdul Quadir, Sabbir Habibul, Qaiser Siddique, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Jordan Obrien, Kartikeya Voleti, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Ponniah Vijendran, Vishal Saraf, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Hossain Iqbal, Henry Sewell, Raza Rehman

