ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 LIVE Streaming Details

Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final.

The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020

When: From June 13, 2020 – July 12, 2020

Venues: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Where to Stream Online: FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE

Full schedule of ECN Czech Super Series

June 13 (Saturday)

Match 1: Prague Barbarians Visigoths v United CC (1.30 PM)

Match 2: Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Bohemian CC (3.30 PM)

Match 3: United CC v Prague CC Kings (5:30 PM)

Match 4: Bohemian CC v Prague CC King (7.30 PM)

June 14 (Sunday)

Match 5: Bohemian CC v United CC (1:30 PM)

Match 6: Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Prague CC Kings (3:30 PM)

Eliminator: R2 v R3 (5:30 PM)

Final: R1 v Winner of Eliminator (7:30 PM)

June 20 (Saturday)

Prague CC Knights v Vinohrady Biancos (1:30 PM)

Prague CC Knights v Vnohrady Rossos (3:30 PM)

Vinohrady Biancos v Prague Spartans Vanguards (5:30 PM)

Vnohrady Rossos v Prague Spartans Vanguards (7:30 PM)

June 21 (Sunday)

Vinohrady Biancos v Vnohrady Rossos (1:30 PM)

Prague CC Knights v Prague Spartans Vanguards (3:30 PM)

Eliminator: R2 v R3 (5:30 PM)

Final: R1 v Winner of Eliminator (7:30 PM)

June 27 (Saturday)

Prague CC Rooks v Prague Spartans Mobilizers (1:30 PM)

Prague CC Rooks v Prague Barbarians Vandals (3:30 PM)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Budejovice Barracudas CC (5:30 PM)

Prague Barbarians Vandals v Budejovice Barracudas CC (7:30 PM)

June 28 (Sunday)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Prague Barbarians Vandals (1:30 PM)

Prague CC Rooks v Budejovice Barracudas CC (3:30 PM)

Eliminator: R2 v R3 (5:30 PM)

Final: R1 v Winner of Eliminator (7:30 PM)

July 4 (Saturday)

Brno Raptors v Moravian CC (1:30 PM)

Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders (3:30 PM)

Moravian CC v Brno Raiders (5:30 PM)

Brno Rangers v Brno Raiders (7:30 PM)

July 5 (Sunday)

Moravian CC v Brno Rangers (1:30 PM)

Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders (3:30 PM)

Eliminator: R2 v R3 (5:30 PM)

Final: R1 v Winner of Eliminator (7:30 PM)

July 11 (Saturday)

Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 2 (1:30 PM)

Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 3 (3:30 PM)

Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 4 (5:30 PM)

Winner Group 3 v Winner Group 4 (7:30 PM)

July 12 (Sunday)

Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 3 (1:30 PM)

Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 4 (3:30 PM)

Eliminator: R2 v R3 (5:30 PM)

Final: R1 v Winner of Eliminator (7:30 PM)