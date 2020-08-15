ECS Belgium T10 League 2020 LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The ECS Belgium T10 League is a two-day affair and will be hosted at the Belgian Oval in Gent, Belgium from August 15 to August 16, 2020.

The Belgium T10 League will see six teams participate – Mechelen Eagles CC, Exiles CC, Hasselt CC, Beveren CC, Liege CC and Ostend CC. The teams have been divided into two groups of three.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoff stage which would comprise of Semifinal, Shield Final and Final. All the playoff games are scheduled for Sunday, August 16.

ECS Belgium T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

August 15, Saturday

Ostend CC vs Exiles CC at 12:30 PM

Liege CC vs Ostend CC at 02:30 PM

Liege CC vs Exiles CC at 04:30 PM

Hasselt CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC at 06:30 PM

Beveren CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC at 08:30 PM

August 16, Sunday

Beveren CC vs Hasselt CC at 12:30 PM

Semifinal 1: August 16, Sunday

Teams: 1st G1 vs 2nd G2 at 03:30 PM

Semifinal 2: August 16, Sunday

Teams: 2nd G1 vs 1st G2 at 05:30 PM

Shield Final: August 16, Sunday

Teams: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 07:30 PM

Belgium T10 Final: August 16, Sunday

Teams: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 09:30 PM

ECS Belgium T10 League 2020 Squads

Beveren CC Squad: Shahidullah Otmanzai, Abdul Rashid, Khalid Ahmadzai, Mansoor Malangzai, Abdul Basir Hamidi, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Zahidullah Safi, Jabar Jabarkhel, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Noor Momand, Dildar Angar, Hakim Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shir Momand, Ashiqullah Said, Rafiullah Rafiqi, Abbas Saadat and Noor Zazai.

Exiles CC Squad: Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Soheel Hussain, Imtiaz Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Sohail Kalim, Sulaiman Muhammad, Waqas Ali, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Ali Abbas, Amer Diwan Ali, Amin Gul Malikzai, Sultan Diwan Ali, Zadran Fahad and Zoheeb Hussain.

Hasselt CC Squad: Athreya Rajaraman, Ahmed Muhammed, Nishan Singh, Saranjit Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Kamran Mirza, Zaki Shah, Fazel Shinwari, Gurnam Singh, Harjot Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Jasbir Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Fathullah Omari, Hamza Shinwari, Delagha Shirzad and Waleed Mubashir.

Liege CC Squad: Hamza Minhas, Tazanfar Ghuman, Aamir Nadeem, Yasir Mehmood, Banujan Sanjeeva, Danish Aziz, P S Deepu, Muhammed Rehman, Safi Ud Din, Noman Khan, Adnan Razaaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Asif Khan, Furkaan Khail, Ubaid Khail and Ali Hassan Ghuman.

Mechelen Eagles CC: Abdulrahimzai Mohammad Idris, Khurram Shahzad Cheema, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Miakhel Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder Pal, Malik zaiullah, Muhammad Ismail, Abdul Rahim Omarkhel, Abbdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakerullah Khogyani, Abu Syed Chowdhury Rume, Malikzai Khan and Dileep Singh.

Ostend CC: Fahim Bhatti, Sheikh Mohammad Sheraz, Farooq Zaman, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Shafqat Muhammad, Gul Rehman, Khan Faisal Khaliq, Mohammad Nadeem, Sheikh Mohammad, Abdul Rehman Butt, Omid Rahimi, Sharbi Khel Murad, Noorullah Sidiqi, Mazhar Ali Mashal, R. Mohammad, Deepank Mahajan, Faisal Mahmood and Lovepreet Singh.

​ECS Belgium T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Belgium will be streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel. Indian cricket fans can also enjoy the live feed on the Fancode App.