ECS T10 – Barcelona LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The European Cricket Series T10 is back with a bang. European Cricket Network (ECN) have announced the first league of the season as ECS Spain, Barcelona beginning on February 7. A total of 24 teams will take part in this event, split across four groups of six teams each. The teams drawn in Group A are Bengali, Catalunya Tigers, Fateh, Gracia, Men in Blue, and XI Stars. Barna Royals, City Lions, Hira Sabadell, Pakcelona, Pak I Care, and Ripoll Warriors will feature in Group B whereas Bangladesh Kings, Barcelona Gladiators, Minhaj, Kharian, Skyways, and Raval Sports are drawn into Group C of the league. Group D will see Punjab Warriors, Falco, Hawks, Badalona Shaheen, Black Panthers, and Trinitat Royal Stars compete against each other. All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will take place at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. Men in Blue will lock horns with Bengali in the season opener. A total of 120 group stage matches followed by four knockout games are scheduled. Also Read - Live Abu Dhabi T10 Final Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Streaming Cricket LIVE: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch DB vs NW Stream Live Cricket Online on SonyLIV, TV Telecast on Sony Sports

ECS T10 – Barcelona Schedule (Time in IST)

8th February, Monday Also Read - Live Stream Cricket Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers FINAL BBL T20: Preview, Squads, Match Predictions - Where to Watch Sydney vs Perth BBL Live Cricket Streaming Online on SonyLIV, TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Men in Blue vs Bengali at 1:00 PM Also Read - Highlights, India vs England 1st Test: Centurion Root, Sibley Put Visitors on Top on Day 1

Bengali vs Catalunya Tigers at 3:00 PM

Fateh vs Men in Blue at 5:00 PM

Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh at 7:00 PM

Gracia vs XI Stars at 9:00 PM

9th February, Tuesday

Pakcelona vs Pak I Care at 1:00 PM

Pak I Care vs Hira Sabadell at 3:00 PM

Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona at 5:00 PM

Hira Sabadell vs Ripol Warriors at 7:00 PM

Barna Royals vs City Lions at 9:00 PM

10th February, Wednesday

XI Stars vs Men in Blue at 1:00 PM

Men in Blue vs Gracia at 3:00 PM

Bengali vs XI Stars at 5:00 PM

Fateh vs Gracia at 7:00 PM

Bengali vs Fateh at 9:00 PM

11th February, Thursday

City Lions vs Pakcelona at 1:00 PM

Pakcelona vs Barna Royals at 3:00 PM

Pak I Care vs City Lions at 5:00 PM

Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals at 7:00 PM

Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors at 9:00 PM

12th February, Friday

XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers at 1:00 PM

XI Stars vs Fateh at 3:00 PM

Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia at 5:00 PM

Men in Blue vs Catalunya Tigers at 7:00 PM

Bengali vs Gracia at 9:00 PM

15th February, Monday

Raval Sporting vs Minhaj at 1:00 PM

Minhaj vs Bangladesh Kings at 3:00 PM

Skyways vs Raval Sporting at 5:00 PM

Bangladesh Kings vs Skyways at 7:00 PM

Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian at 9:00 PM

16th February, Tuesday

Punjab Warriors vs Falco at 1:00 PM

Falco vs Badalona Shaheen at 3:00 PM

Badalona Shaheen vs Hawks at 5:00 PM

Hawks vs Punjab Warriors at 7:00 PM

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Black Panthers at 9:00 PM

17th February, Wednesday

Kharian vs Raval Sporting at 1:00 PM

Raval Sporting vs Barcelona Gladiators at 3:00 PM

Minhaj vs Kharian at 5:00 PM

Skyways vs Barcelona Gladiators at 7:00 PM

Minhaj vs Skyways at 9:00 PM

18th February, Thursday

Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors at 1:00 PM

Punjab Warriors vs Trinitat Royal Stars at 3:00 PM

Falco vs Black Panthers at 5:00 PM

Hawks vs Trinitat Royal Stars at 7:00 PM

Falco vs Hawks at 9:00 PM

19th February, Friday

Kharian vs Bangladesh Kings at 1:00 PM

Kharian vs Skyways at 3:00 PM

Bangladesh Kings vs Barcelona Gladiators at 5:00 PM

Raval Sporting vs Bangladesh Kings at 7:00 PM

Minhaj vs Barcelona Gladiators at 9:00 PM

22nd February, Monday

City Lions vs Hira Sabadell at 1:00 PM

City Lions vs Ripoll Warriors at 3:00 PM

Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals at 5:00 PM

Pakcelona vs Hira Sabadell at 7:00 PM

Pak I Care vs Barna Royals at 9:00 PM

23rd February, Tuesday

Bengali vs Men in Blue at 1:00 PM

Gracia vs Bengali at 3:00 PM

Men in Blue vs Fateh at 5:00 PM

Fateh vs Gracia at 7:00 PM

XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers at 9:00 PM

24th February, Wednesday

Pak I Care vs Pakcelona at 1:00 PM

Barna Royals vs Pak I Care at 3:00 PM

Pakcelona vs Ripoll Warriors at 5:00 PM

Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals at 7:00 PM

Hira Sabadell vs City Lions at 9:00 PM

25th February, Thursday

Men in Blue vs XI Stars at 1:00 PM

Catalunya Tigers vs Men in Blue at 3:00 PM

XI Stars vs Bengali at 5:00 PM

Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh at 7:00 PM

Fateh vs Bengali at 9:00 PM

26th February, Friday

Pakcelona vs City Lions at 1:00 PM

Hira Sabadell vs Pakcelona at 3:00 PM

City Lions vs Pak I Care at 5:00 PM

Hira Sabadell vs Ripoll Warriors at 7:00 PM

Ripoll Warriors vs Pak I Care at 9:00 PM

1st March, Monday

Black Panthers vs Badalona Shaheen at 1:00 PM

Black Panthers vs Hawks at 3:00 PM

Badalona Shaheen vs Trinitat Royal Stars at 5:00 PM

Punjab Warriors vs Badalona Shaheen at 7:00 PM

Falco vs Trinitat Royal Stars at 9:00 PM

2nd March, Tuesday

Minhaj vs Raval Sporting at 1:00 PM

Barcelona Gladiators vs Minhaj at 3:00 PM

Raval Sporting vs Skyways at 5:00 PM

Skyways vs Barcelona Gladiators at 7:00 PM

Kharian vs Bangladesh Kings at 9:00 PM

3rd March, Wednesday

Falco vs Punjab Warriors at 1:00 PM

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco at 3:00 PM

Punjab Warriors vs Hawks at 5:00 PM

Hawks vs Trinitat Royal Stars at 7:00 PM

Black Panthers vs Badalona Shaheen at 9:00 PM

4th March, Thursday

Raval Sporting vs Kharian at 1:00 PM

Bangladesh Kings vs Raval Sporting at 3:00 PM

Kharian vs Minhaj at 5:00 PM

Barcelona Kings vs Skyways at 7:00 PM

Skyways vs Minhaj at 9:00 PM

5th March, Friday

Punjab Warriors vs Black Panthers at 1:00 PM

Badalona Shaheen vs Punjab Warriors at 3:00 PM

Black Panthers vs Falco at 5:00 PM

Badalona Shaheen vs Hawks at 7:00 PM

Hawks vs Falco at 9:00 PM

8th March, Monday

Gracia vs XI Stars at 1:00 PM

Fateh vs XI Stars at 3:00 PM

Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia at 5:00 PM

Gracia vs Men in Blue at 7:00 PM

Catalunya Tigers vs Bengali at 9:00 PM

9th March, Tuesday

Barna Royals vs City Lions at 1:00 PM

Ripoll Warriors vs City Lions at 3:00 PM

Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals at 5:00 PM

Barna Royals vs Pakcelona at 7:00 PM

Hira Sabadell vs Pak I Care at 9:00 PM

10th March, Wednesday

Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian at 1:00 PM

Skyways vs Kharian at 3:00 PM

Bangladesh Kings vs Barcelona Gladiators at 5:00 PM

Barcelona Gladiators vs Raval Sporting at 7:00 PM

Bangladesh Kings vs Minhaj at 9:00 PM

11th March, Thursday

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Black Panthers at 1:00 PM

Hawks vs Black Panthers at 3:00 PM

Badalona Shaheen vs Trinitat Royal Stars at 5:00 PM

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Punjab Warriors at 7:00 PM

Badalona Shaheen vs Falco at 9:00 PM

12th March, Friday

TBD vs TBD (Semi-Final 1) at 1:00 PM

TBD vs TBD (Semi-Final 2) at 3:00 PM

TBD vs TBD (Bronze Final) at 6:00 PM

TBD vs TBD (Final) at 8:00 PM

ECS T10 – Barcelona Squads

Badalona Shaheen: Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Suleman Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, and Sarmad Ali.

Catalunya Tigers: Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Khawar, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Umai Aftab, Yasir Ali, Zulqar Haider, Shahzaib Akram, and Tahir Ilyas.

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Yaseen, Shehzad Umar, and Zeeshan Raza.

City Lions: Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Irfan Muhammad, Mubashir Ali, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Nawaz Ali, Shoaib Muhammad, Aamar Shakoor, Abid Hussain, Aniq Malik, HassanSharif, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Moeen Safdar, Nadeem Razzaq, Raja Sikandar, Zahid Nawaz, Kashif Shafi, and Naseer Ahmed.

Barna Royals: Syed Waris Irshad, Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan khan, Hamza Azhar, Muaz Rubbani, Nabeel Qaiser, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Shahfaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, and Usama Shahzad.

Bengali: MD Arifur Rahman, Omar Ali, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, Tamjid Bepari, AI Amin, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul AMin, Kausar Dipu, Muker Hossain, Nadim Hussain, Rakibul Mollik, Alauddin Siddique, Hasan bin Hakim, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, Mahbubul Alam, Shafiqur Rahman, and Tuhin Motalab.

Fateh: Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vint, Mirza Hamza Baig, and Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Hawks: Aamir Javid, Abdul Haseeb, Hassan Mujtaba, Umair Muhammad, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Hamza Meer, Inzamam Glfam, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hanzala, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Amhad, Qamar Razaq, Shakil Ahmed, Umar Latif, Waheed Elahi, Zafar Farhan, Zain Ul Abiddin, Kamraan Zia, and Khurram Shahzad.

Punjab Warriors: Jagjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Rishabh, Sharma Manish, Tejpal Singh, Aqais Raza, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Hardeep Singh Jr, Harjot Singh, Palwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Ubaid UI Rehman, Gagandeep Singh, Mohsin Ali, Yuvrajpal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Singh.

Black Panthers: Ajay Rawat, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, and Sukhbir Singh.

Bangladesh Kings: Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Suleman Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umai Javed, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan, and Dilawar Khan.

Pakcelona: Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal.

Gracia: Aditya Thakur, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Prabal Singh, Varinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manoj Kumar, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Ali Azam, Karandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Paramjit Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, and Saad Salahuddin.

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Chatta, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Manan Ayub, Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Manpreet Singh, Adnan Abbas, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Laal, Mehmood Akhtar, Shanawar Shahzad, and Sharanjit Singh.

Trinitat Royal Stars: Amir Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, Mohsin Raza, Chyet Sureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Sufian Ansar, Ali Raza, and Muhammad Shahzad.

Khairan: Amir Shbbir, Ehsan Hussain, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Mozzam Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Usman Ul Haq, Abdul Awan, Abrar Hussain, Asad Ali, Danish Abdullah, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Adeel Ahmed, Adil Iqbal, Habib ur Rehman, Hassan Tanver, Javed Iqbal, Junai Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Mohsin Ali, Toqueer Shabbir, Waqar Hussain, Jahazaib Asghar, Muhammad Zarar, and Qaiser Zulfiqar.

Men in Blue: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, and Shubhdeep Deb.

Raval Sporting: Amit Das, Davinder Singh, Lovepreet SIngh, Unnatkumar Patel, Yudhvir Singh, Zain Abideen, Dawood Masood, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Rohin Kumar, Faizan Ahmad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Irfan Muhammad, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Naveen Kumar, Numan Ali, Sonu Jangra, Datta Karan, and Kishitij Patel.

Ripoll Warriors: Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder SIngh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

Pak I Care: Asad Abbas, Bilal Hassan, Faizan Raja, Hassan Ali, Imran Muhammad, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Asif Karim, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhmmad Sohail Rana, Sami Ullah, Adeel Shafqat, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Aabid Mahboob, Adil Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, and SIkandar Ali.

XI Stars: Aamir Sohail, Asif Mehmood, Ehsan Ullah, Hamza Khan, Roheed Islam, Tabish Qahqous, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Imran Ashiq, Muneeb Ishfaq, Umar Riaz, Usman Shah, Muhammad Zaheer, Musadaq Mubarak, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Abubakar Hussain, and Amir Hamza.

ECS T10 – Barcelona Live Streaming Details in India

TV Telecast: Not Available in India.

Online Streaming: FanCode App