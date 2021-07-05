ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Live Streaming Details:
After the Hungary leg last week, the European ECS T10 series shifts to Bulgaria. Five teams – Academic – MU Sofia, Barbarians, BSCU – MU Plovdiv, Indo-Bulgarian CC, and VTU-MU Pleven – will lock horns with each other in the week ahead for the ultimate glory. Also Read - IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Team Hints ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers T10 1st Semifinal at National Sports Academy 11:30 AM IST September 11
Each team will play each other twice and they will be back-to-back matches to avoid travel during the pandemic. Also Read - IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers T10 Match 19 at National Sports Academy 5:30 PM IST September 10
ECS T10 Bulgaria Schedule
July 5, 2021 Also Read - TUS vs IBCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC T10 Match 15 at National Sports Academy 7:30 PM IST September 9
Match 1 – Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Academic – MU Sofia – 11:30 AM IST
Match 2 – Academic – MU Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC – 1:30 PM IST
Match 3 – BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians – 6 PM IST
Match 4 – Barbarians vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv – 8 PM IST
July 6, 2021
Match 5 – BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs Academic – MU Sofia – 11:30 AM IST
Match 6 – Academic – MU Sofia vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv – 1:30 PM IST
Match 7 – Barbarians vs VTU-MU-Pleven – 3:30 PM IST
Match 8 – VTU-MU-Pleven vs Barbarians – 5:30 PM IST
July 7, 2021
Match 9 – Indo – Bulgarian CC vs VTU-MU Pleven – 11:30 AM IST
Match 10 – VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo – Bulgarian CC – 1:30 PM IST
Match 11 – Academic – MU Sofia vs Barbarians – 3:30 PM IST
Match 12 – Barbarians vs Academic – MU Sofia – 5:30 PM IST
July 8, 2021
Match 13 – Indo – Bulgarian CC vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv – 11:30 AM IST
Match 14 – BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs Indo – Bulgarian CC – 1:30 PM IST
Match 15 – Academic – MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven – 3:30 PM IST
Match 16 – VTU-MU Pleven vs Academic – MU Sofia – 5:30 PM IST
July 9, 2021
Match 17 – Indo – Bulgarian CC vs Barbarians – 11:30 AM IST
Match 18 – Barbarians vs Indo – Bulgarian CC – 1:30 PM IST
Match 19 – VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv – 3:30 PM IST
Match 20 – BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven – 6 PM IST
July 10, 2021
Eliminator – 11:30 AM IST
Qualifier 1 – 1:30 PM IST
Qualifier 2 – 4:30 PM IST
Final – 7:30 PM IST
ECS T10 Bulgaria Squads
Academic – MU Sofia: Ahsan Raja, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Firas Hussain, Gathsara Seekkuge, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan de Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Kevin George, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Husein, Nikhil Oliviera, Omar Rasool
Indo – Bulgarian CC: Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Deep Singh, Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Hristo Lakov, Lovesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Rohit Singh, Saheldzhalat Malang, Shafquat Khan, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi, Uahedullah Shinvari, Vignesh Vishwanathan
Barbarians: Alexander Stoychev, Andrei Lilov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Dino Nikolov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivan Kamburov, Ivaylo Andreev, Ivaylo Katzaraski, Julian Hristov, Krasimir Kamenov, Mario Berberyan, Mohammad Fayaz, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Vasil Hristov, Vasilen Kamburov
VTU-MU Pleven: Aadithya Nair, Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mayank Singh, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Raheel Zaman, Ruhail Masood, Suhaid Puthapurayil, Tarun Yadav
BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Ali Lucman, Alwin Paul, Esah Altaf, Faizan Rehman, Haamid Hussain, Jalal Asif, Junaid Farooq, Muhammad Uzair, Nabeel Javed, Parth Acharya, Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Zain Abidi.
ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming
Live Streaming of this tournament will be available on Fancode.