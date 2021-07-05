ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Live Streaming Details:

After the Hungary leg last week, the European ECS T10 series shifts to Bulgaria. Five teams – Academic – MU Sofia, Barbarians, BSCU – MU Plovdiv, Indo-Bulgarian CC, and VTU-MU Pleven – will lock horns with each other in the week ahead for the ultimate glory.

Each team will play each other twice and they will be back-to-back matches to avoid travel during the pandemic.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Schedule

July 5, 2021

Match 1 – Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Academic – MU Sofia – 11:30 AM IST

Match 2 – Academic – MU Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC – 1:30 PM IST

Match 3 – BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians – 6 PM IST

Match 4 – Barbarians vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv – 8 PM IST

July 6, 2021

Match 5 – BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs Academic – MU Sofia – 11:30 AM IST

Match 6 – Academic – MU Sofia vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv – 1:30 PM IST

Match 7 – Barbarians vs VTU-MU-Pleven – 3:30 PM IST

Match 8 – VTU-MU-Pleven vs Barbarians – 5:30 PM IST

July 7, 2021

Match 9 – Indo – Bulgarian CC vs VTU-MU Pleven – 11:30 AM IST

Match 10 – VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo – Bulgarian CC – 1:30 PM IST

Match 11 – Academic – MU Sofia vs Barbarians – 3:30 PM IST

Match 12 – Barbarians vs Academic – MU Sofia – 5:30 PM IST

July 8, 2021

Match 13 – Indo – Bulgarian CC vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv – 11:30 AM IST

Match 14 – BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs Indo – Bulgarian CC – 1:30 PM IST

Match 15 – Academic – MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven – 3:30 PM IST

Match 16 – VTU-MU Pleven vs Academic – MU Sofia – 5:30 PM IST

July 9, 2021

Match 17 – Indo – Bulgarian CC vs Barbarians – 11:30 AM IST

Match 18 – Barbarians vs Indo – Bulgarian CC – 1:30 PM IST

Match 19 – VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv – 3:30 PM IST

Match 20 – BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven – 6 PM IST

July 10, 2021

Eliminator – 11:30 AM IST

Qualifier 1 – 1:30 PM IST

Qualifier 2 – 4:30 PM IST

Final – 7:30 PM IST

ECS T10 Bulgaria Squads

Academic – MU Sofia: Ahsan Raja, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Firas Hussain, Gathsara Seekkuge, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan de Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Kevin George, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Husein, Nikhil Oliviera, Omar Rasool

Indo – Bulgarian CC: Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Deep Singh, Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Hristo Lakov, Lovesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Rohit Singh, Saheldzhalat Malang, Shafquat Khan, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi, Uahedullah Shinvari, Vignesh Vishwanathan

Barbarians: Alexander Stoychev, Andrei Lilov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Dino Nikolov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivan Kamburov, Ivaylo Andreev, Ivaylo Katzaraski, Julian Hristov, Krasimir Kamenov, Mario Berberyan, Mohammad Fayaz, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Vasil Hristov, Vasilen Kamburov

VTU-MU Pleven: Aadithya Nair, Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mayank Singh, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Raheel Zaman, Ruhail Masood, Suhaid Puthapurayil, Tarun Yadav

BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Ali Lucman, Alwin Paul, Esah Altaf, Faizan Rehman, Haamid Hussain, Jalal Asif, Junaid Farooq, Muhammad Uzair, Nabeel Javed, Parth Acharya, Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Zain Abidi.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming

Live Streaming of this tournament will be available on Fancode.