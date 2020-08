ECS T10 Hungary Live Streaming Details

The Hungary T10 League will be hosted at the GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest, Hungary from August 22 to August 23, 2020. Four teams will participate in the two-day T10 tournament.

ECS T10 Hungary Schedule (IST Timings)

August 22, Saturday

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

Royal Tigers Cricket Club vs Baggy Blues Cricket Club at 02:30 PM

Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club at 04:30 PM

Baggy Blues Cricket Club vs Dunabogdany Cricket Club at 06:30 PM

August 23, Sunday

Baggy Blues Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club at 02:30 PM

Eliminator: August 23, Sunday

Teams: 2nd Group Stage vs 3rd Group Stage at 05:30

Hungary T10 Final: August 23, Sunday

Teams: Winner Group vs Winner Eliminator at 08:30 PM

ECS Hungary T10 League 2020 live streaming details

ECS Hungary T10 will be streamed on the Fancode App in India and worldwide on the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

ECS Hungary T10 League 2020 full squads

Baggy Blues Cricket Club Squad:

Asanka Weligamage, Bharani Parvathi, Muhammad Hasnain, Raghav Sharma, Rameez Hashmi, Sachin Chauhan, Sandeep Mohandas, Duncan Shoebridge, Jack Murrell, Jeremy Polarouthu, Kalum Akurugoda, Kamran Shah, Sean Brennan, Suganth Raju, Tonmoy Gomes and Vinoth Ravindran.

Cobra Cricket Club Squad:

Ashutosh Mathur, Nitin Narve, Shanker Gudipati, Achuk Singh, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Sheikh, Satish Inakoti, Kalyan Padharthi, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapaka, Arun Venkatarajan, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club Squad:

Satyender Parihar, Stephen Anthony, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Amit Parihar, Probal Rudra, Izhar Khan, Bobby Patel, Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattanaik, Salman Jamil and Izaz Ali.

Royal Tigers Cricket Club Squad:

Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Steffan Gooch, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Ali Haider, Sameer Ahmed Khan, Omer Zahid, Akramuliah Malikzada, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar and Neeshantha Geethan Liyanage.