ECS T10 – Rome LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The European Cricket T10 series continues with the tournament returning to Italy, Rome. A total of eight teams are taking part in the event that will run from November 3 to November 8. A total of 27 matches will be played across the six days of the event with the teams divided into two groups of four each. The eight teams are Bergamo United CC, Bologna CC, Defentas Sporting Club, Kingsgrove Milan CC, Padova CC, Royal Parma CC, Royal Roma CC and Venezia CC.

Each team plays the other three once in each group and the top two from each progress to the semifinals.

ECS T10 – Rome Schedule (Time in IST)

(Schedule as per ECN)

November 2, 2020

Match 1 Royal Parma Cricket Club v Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club, 1:45 PM IST

Match 2 Royal Roma Cricket Club v Padova Cricket Club, 3:45 PM IST

Match 3 Royal Roma Cricket Club Royal Parma Cricket Club, 5:45 PM IST

Match 4 Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club v Padova Cricket Club, 7:45 PM IST

November 3, 2020

Match 5 Royal Parma Cricket Club v Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club, 1:45 PM IST

Match 6 Padova Cricket Club v Royal Roma Cricket Club, 3:45 PM IST

Match 7 Royal Roma Cricket Club v Royal Parma Cricket Club, 5:45 PM IST

Match 8 Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club v Padova Cricket Club, 7:45 PM IST

November 4, 2020

Match 9 Padova Cricket Club v Royal Parma Cricket Club, 1:45 PM IST

Match 10 Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club v Royal Roma Cricket Club, 3:45 PM IST

Match 11 Royal Roma Cricket Club v Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club, 5:45 PM IST

Match 12 Royal Parma Cricket Club v Padova Cricket Club, 7:45 PM IST

November 5, 2020

Match 13 Bergamo United Cricket Club v Bologna Cricket Club, 1:45 PM IST

Match 14 Venezia Cricket Club v Defentas Sporting Club, 3:45 PM IST

Match 15 Bergamo United Cricket Club v Venezia Cricket Club, 5:45 PM IST

Match 16 Bologna Cricket Club v Defentas Sporting Club, 7:45 PM IST

November 6th

Match 17 Venezia Cricket Club v Bergamo United Cricket Club, 1:45 PM IST

Match 18 Bologna Cricket Club v Defentas Sporting Club, 3:45 PM IST

Match 19 Defentas Sporting Club v Bergamo United Cricket Club, 5:45 PM IST

Match 20 Venezia Cricket Club v Bologna Cricket Club, 7:45 PM IST

November 7, 2020

Match 21 Venezia Cricket Club v Bologna Cricket Club, 1:45 PM IST

Match 22 Bergamo United Cricket Club v Bologna Cricket Club, 3:45 PM IST

Match 23 Venezia Cricket Club v Defentas Sporting Club, 5:45 PM IST

Match 24 Bergamo United Cricket Club v Defentas Sporting Club, 7:45 PM IST

November 8, 2020

1st Semi-Final: TBA vs TBA, 1:45 PM IST

2nd Semi-Final: TBA vs TBA, 3:45 PM IST

Final: TBA vs TBA, 7:45 PM IST

ECS T10 – Rome Squads

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Gohar Nisar, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Hassan Mubashar

Bergamo United CC: TBA

Bologna CC: TBA

Defentas Sporting Club: TBA

Venezia CC:2ds TBA

ECS T10 – Rome Live Streaming Details in India

TV: Not Available

Streaming: FanCode App