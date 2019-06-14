The latest Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard praised the Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. The former Chelsea star said that the two players are among the best in the world but refused to comment about their transfer to Real Madrid from their respective clubs.

On being asked if the rumours about Mbappe and Pogba joining the Madrid club is true, Hazard said, “I’m not here to discuss transfers. I came to play with the best. There are new players already and we’ll have some time to adapt. It’s true that we want to play with the best and the guys you’ve mentioned are two of those, but I don’t decide these things.”

The Belgium captain also spoke about his career and said he always carried the dream of playing for Real Madrid. “I do not think it’s too late, I’m 28 years old, I think I’m in the best moment of my career. The dream of playing for Madrid has been there for a long time but in my career I have always had several stages and now I think it was time to set a before and after in my career,” he said.

The Florentino Pérez Rodríguez-owned Real Madrid had a forgetful last season as they failed to win any trophy. In a bid to overturn their fate for the next season Zinedine Zidan, the manager, decided to do bring a string of new players into the squad. Other than Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes have also moved to Santiago Bernabeu.

(With inputs from ANI)