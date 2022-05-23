Kolkata, May 23: Gujarat Titans’ wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha made a huge statement on Monday ahead of Qualifier 1 game against Rajasthan Royals as he announced Motera as his ‘home’ stadium instead of Eden Gardens.Also Read - IPL 2022: 'I Feel He Is Watching Me From Above' - Yuzvendra Chahal's Words For Shane Warne Will Melt Your Heart

It would not have been easy for the Gujarat Titans gloveman to return to the venue, where he made a dream Ranji debut with a hundred in 2007, but won't play for the state after a run-in with the establishment.

Saha is seeking an exit from Bengal domestic cricket after a CAB official questioned his commitment for his state Ranji team.

“Here, I’m representing Gujarat so my home ground is Motera Stadium, I believe in that. Since I’m no longer with KKR, the Eden is not my home,” Saha said in a virtual media interaction ahead of their IPL Qualifier One clash against Rajasthan Royals.

While he called Motera his home ground, ironically, not a single match of the ongoing IPL has been played in Ahmedabad till now.

Asked whether he would be seen playing for Bengal at the Eden again, the 37-year-old said: “I’m not able to answer the second part of your question.”

“I might have played a lot of games here in the past but I’m here to play an away game,” Saha said.

The veteran stumper Saha was at loggerheads with the establishment of Cricket Association of Bengal after they named him for the Ranji Trophy quarter final against Jharkhand without his consent.

Saha was annoyed that CAB assistant secretary Debabrata Das questioned his commitment after he pulled out of Ranji league stage.

Saha is peeved that his state association has not supported him during his ‘tough times’. He has verbally sought an no-objection certificate (NOC) from CAB to quit Bengal.

(With Inputs From PTI)