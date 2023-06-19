Home

Edgbaston Weather Today, ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test: Will Rain Washout Day 4?

Ashes 2023: It is unlikely that rain will intervene as per the forecast, but yes it will be cloudy and overcast.

With England slightly on the backfoot at stumps on day 3, Australia would feel they have a big opening ahead of the fourth day of the ongoing opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The hosts need to recover and the game is brilliantly poised, but with the game being played in England – weather will always be a concern. So, what are the weather predictions for the fourth day, will rain play spoilsport? It is unlikely that rain will intervene as per the forecast, but yes it will be cloudy and overcast. It will be cold and chilly as the temperature would be around the 14-degree mark. The humidity would be on the higher side and that would make things uncomfortable for the players.

MATCH SITUATION

On the third day of the Test, close to 57 overs were lost because of rain, and so there will be half-hour extensions on Days 4 and 5.

England’s batters faced threatening clouds above and hostile Australian bowlers below as the latest twist in a dramatic Ashes opener at Edgbaston saw the hosts reduced to 28/2 in their second innings on Sunday for an overall lead of 35. Play was first interrupted early in the afternoon session with England at 26-0 and buoyed from dismissing Australia for 386 right before lunch with Usman Khawaja out for a superb 141.

When play resumed after 75 minutes, England went on to lose both its openers in a disastrous mini-session of only four overs under floodlights. Rain was heavier this time and players again left the field — quicker than when they came on — with England having increased its score by just two runs at the cost of two wickets.

ENG Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

AUS Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

