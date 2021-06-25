Cuiaba (Brazil): Edinson Cavani scored his first international goal since November as Uruguay booked a place in the Copa America quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Bolivia here. Also Read - Match Highlights BRA vs COL Updates Copa America 2021: Brazil Came Back From Behind to Beat Colombia 2-1

Uruguay took the lead just before halftime when Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe turned the ball into his own net after Giorgian De Arrascaeta's cross got deflected off Jairo Quinteros on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

Uruguay peppered Lampe's net but were unable to put the result beyond doubt with a second goal.

That changed in the 79th minute when substitute Facundo Torres crossed for Cavani, who side-footed past Lampe from 12 yards.

The result at Arena Pantanal leaves Uruguay with four points from three outings while Bolivia have lost each of their three games in the tournament.

Uruguay will meet Paraguay in their final group match on Monday while Bolivia face Argentina the same day.