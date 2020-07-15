Middlesbrough came back from a goal down to brighten their prospects of EFL Championship survival with a 2-1 victory against Reading FC on Tuesday.

It was Reading FC who took the lead in the 33rd minute through captain Liam Moore who slotted home his first goal of the season. But Ashley Fletcher equalised for Middlesbrough just before the half-time as Patrick Roberts provided the assist.

With eight minutes remaining before the regulation time, Roberts was in the thick of action again as he scored the winner. With this victory, Middlesbrough are now five points clear of the drop zone, having climbed up to the 17th spot.

Reading meanwhile have dropped to 14th.

“The players gave me everything tonight, I couldn’t have asked for any more. I was told that we’d never won a game when we went behind, and at 1-0 just before half-time I turned to Kevin [Blackwell, assistant manager] and I said ‘we can win this tonight, this could be our first game'”, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock told BBC.

Reading manager Mark Bowen criticised his players for having allowed their opponent crawl back into the game,

“We let them back in with a sloppy goal as we didn’t defend a cross well enough. In the second half, in forward areas, we had possession in there, but we were lacking real quality to go and get into clear-cut chances,” Bowen told BBC.

“I see it on the training ground every day with these players, they can move the ball quickly and create, but today I thought some individuals were a little bit casual in the way they were with the ball,” he added.