EIB vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Eibar vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match EIB vs BAR at Ipurua Municipal Stadium: In the final game LaLiga this season on super Saturday, Eibar will host Barcelona at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium – May 22 in India. The LaLiga EIB vs BAR football match will kick-start at 9:30 PM IST. Eibar have had a disastrous LaLiga campaign as they head into the final game of the season with six wins, 12 draws and 19 defeats. Having already been relegated, José Luis Mendilibar's side will play for pride and hope for a positive result in their last game against Barcelona. On the other hand, LaLiga giants Barcelona too have had a disappointing season and will have their worst league finish since the 2007-08 season when the Blaugrana finished third. Moreover, Ronald Koeman's side failed to make it past the Round of 16 of the Champions League this season as they were beaten by PSG 5-2 on aggregate. Here are the Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction for Eibar vs Barcelona La Liga Santander match.

EIB vs BAR Dream11 Recent Form

Eibar: L D W W L

Barcelona: L D D W L

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Eibar and Barcelona will start at 9:30 PM IST – May 22 in India.

Venue: Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

EIB vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marko Dmitrovic

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Anaitz Arbilla

Midfielders: Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, Edu Exposito, Sergio Busquets

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann (C), Kike Garcia (VC), Martin Braithwaite

EIB vs BAR Probable XIs

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic (GK); Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Roberto Correa; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito; Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia.

Barcelona: Neto (GK); Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Ousmane Dembele; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi.

EIB vs BAR SQUADS

Barcelona (EIB): L. Messi, A. Griezmann, O. Dembélé, Ansu Fati, F. de Jong, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Trincão, Óscar Mingueza, S. Dest, R. Araújo, M. Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho, C. Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ilaix Kourouma, Riqui Puig, Junior Firpo, M. ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets, Piqué, M. Pjanić, S. Umtiti, Neto.

Eibar (EIB): Kike, Bryan Gil, Sergi Enrich, E. Burgos, M. Dmitrović, P. Diop, T. Inui, Y. Muto, Kévin Rodrigues, Pedro León, Recio, Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Edu Expósito, Alejandro Pozo, Sergio Álvarez, Bigas, Rober Correa, Rafa, Cote, Miguel Atienza, Aleix García, Yoel, Quique González, Unai Dufur, Eñaut Mendia, Unai Arieta.

