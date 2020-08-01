Eid Mubarak 2020: As the world unites to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid on August 1, the Indian cricket fraternity also took to social media to wish their fans and gave a glimpse of what they have been upto on a special day. From the Pathan brothers to India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, all wished their fans on the day. Also Read - SUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Surrey vs Middlesex at Kennington Oval at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 1

The Pathan brothers – Irfan and Yusuf shared a picture that features their father as Rohit decided to keep it simple as he wished Eid to all his fans.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Eid al-Adha Mubarak. #spreadlove @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/l1U954Ys4L — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 1, 2020

Irfan, on the other hand, shared an important message. His post read, “May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak.”

May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/MnFXSST9AA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/leqsze0inp — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 1, 2020

Wishing all my Muslim friends Eid Mubarak !! May this Eid bring peace , harmony n prosperity #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/67SzxJYytL — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating 😇🙌 Stay Safe. Stay Blessed. ✌️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 1, 2020

Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world, falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This year, it will be celebrated on August 1, 2020, in India and other parts of the world.

In 2020, celebrations will be different all across the world due to the threat of coronavirus and communal Eid prayers or celebratory meals with extended families might not happen.