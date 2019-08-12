Eid-Al-Adha: From Sachin Tendulkar to Irfan Pathan, cricketers took to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha which is also referred to as Bakri Eid. It was humbling to see the cricketers take the trouble to wish their fans as most of them hoped for peace and prosperity. “My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al- Adha to everyone celebrating. I hope it strengthens our belief in the spirit of peace & happiness and brings love & prosperity to everyone #EidMubarak,” read Gautam Gambhir’s post on the occasion.

Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar also posted a tweet where he wished the almighty blesses everyone on this auspicious day. “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the Almighty be with everyone,” his tweet read.

“Eid Mubarak everyone. May you all have a wonderful Eid. Make sure to give Qurbani to the needy #eidmubarak @iamyusufpathan,” read Irfan Pathan’s tweet.

Here are the other cricketers who also wished their fans.

It’s a special day today for all Muslim brothers. A day to celebrate with near and dear ones with great zeal. Eid al-Adha is also called the Sacrifice Feast. It is one of the most important holiest day celebrated around the world by all Muslims.