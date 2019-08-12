Eid al Adha: It seems that the Indian cricketers are making the most of the auspicious festival Eid al Adha. The team is in the Caribbean for an ongoing series but the players made time to only wish their fans on the occasion but Shikhar Dhawan and Khaleel Ahmed also showcased to their fans how to celebrate Eid. Khaleel took to Twitter and posted a video also featuring India opener Shikhar Dhawan. The two are seen engaging in the traditional three hugs as they keep smiling. It would be a treat for their fans to see the bonhomie that exists among the cricketers.

Here is the video posted by the left-arm seamer:

Earlier, cricketers like Virat Kohli and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir also wished fans.

May this Eid bring joy, happiness and peace in your life. #EidAdhaMubarak — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2019

“My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al- Adha to everyone celebrating. I hope it strengthens our belief in the spirit of peace & happiness and brings love & prosperity to everyone #EidMubarak,” read Gautam Gambhir’s post on the occasion.

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al- Adha to everyone celebrating. I hope it strengthens our belief in the spirit of peace & happiness, and brings love & prosperity to everyone #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/qcJfEvBXIv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 12, 2019



It’s a special day today for all Muslim brothers. A day to celebrate with near and dear ones with great zeal. Eid al-Adha is also called the Sacrifice Feast. It is one of the most important holiest day celebrated around the world by all Muslims.