Eid Mubarak: Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan, Others Wish Fans Eid Al-Adha

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami celebrating EID. (Pic: Twitter/ Mohammed Shami )

New Delhi: Cricket Fraternity including Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and Pakistan team captain Babar Azam extended their wishes on their social media accounts on the occasion of Eid Al Adha on Thursday, June 29. In 2023, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated globally between Wednesday evening (June 28) and Thursday morning (June 29). It is the largest of Islam’s two major feasts and Eid al-Adha is a feast of sacrifice.

Eid al-Adha is a major religious festival celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It marks the end of the month-long fasting period of the holy Ramadan. To celebrate Eid, Muslims gather to pray, give gifts, and feast with friends and family.

Many Cricketers took to Twitter and celebrated Eid al-Adha with fans:

– It’s Eid Mubarak time everyone. Wishing you all a blessed day. Feels great to be celebrating this Eid with my family in my hometown Sialkot. Remember to help everyone around you especially the under privileged and yes (Don’t) take it easy on the BBQ 😉 🐏🐄🐮#EidMubarak ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fVVXLqz8zS — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 29, 2023

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world ❤️🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/bc6sc0UxCU — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 28, 2023

Apni Jannat k saath khudaye buzrugo bartar Ki baargah me haazri. 🕋 #Hajj pic.twitter.com/RHECx28PMY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 28, 2023

Eid Mubarak 🤗 May this Eid bring lots of good health, happiness, and prosperity in our lives. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/qXTLrVt2NG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 29, 2023

Heartiest Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha. It underlines the virtues of sacrifice, brotherhood and devotion and it motivates and inspires us to nurture the attitude of caring and sharing to make our society better and more beautiful. #EidMubarak to everyone. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 29, 2023

Some Eid are different… Eid Mubarak everyone. Have a great one. #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/ror4LWClph — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 29, 2023

