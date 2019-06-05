As the holy month of Ramadan marked its conclusion, millions of Muslims across the world celebrated the ocassion of Eid ul-Fitr on Wednesday, 5th June. Among celebrities from across different industries and political sphere, the sports fraternity also took to social media to send a message to their fans in festive spirits.
The social media was flooded with greetings from around the world and hashtags #EidMubarak and #EidUlFitr were trending.
Sportspersons including the likes of cricketers Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan posted their message on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Footballers including Mesut Ozil, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah were among the first to share pictures and messages. Popular football clubs also wished their fans on social media with special videos and pictures.
Here are some Tweets:
Meanwhile, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India opened their campaign against South Africa at Southampton’s Rose Bowl stadium in England.
Following Liverpool’s triumph in the Champions League and conclusion of all major football leagues. International action is back in football with competitions like UEFA Nations League and Copa America is set to begin soon.