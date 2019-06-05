As the holy month of Ramadan marked its conclusion, millions of Muslims across the world celebrated the ocassion of Eid ul-Fitr on Wednesday, 5th June. Among celebrities from across different industries and political sphere, the sports fraternity also took to social media to send a message to their fans in festive spirits.

The social media was flooded with greetings from around the world and hashtags #EidMubarak and #EidUlFitr were trending.

Sportspersons including the likes of cricketers Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan posted their message on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Footballers including Mesut Ozil, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah were among the first to share pictures and messages. Popular football clubs also wished their fans on social media with special videos and pictures.

Here are some Tweets:

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. ❤🙏🏼🕌 || Herkese mutlu bayramlar dilerim ☪🙏🏼 || عـــيدكم مــــبارك #M1Ö #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/VMeydkvgq8 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 4, 2019

“May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid.”#EidAlFitr2019 pic.twitter.com/vYdrrMwppM — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) June 4, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pdehxNQaCb — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 4, 2019

May God bless your family and send you all loads of happiness and love. Eid Mubarak to you all! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ES58yhiEVS — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 4, 2019

#EidMubarak to all our supporters celebrating around the world! ❤️ Wishing you a happy Eid al-Fitr.#LFC pic.twitter.com/Y8tMLFp5CH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2019

Video Clip: Roman Reigns sends special wishes to the entire WWE Universe in India on the occasion of Eid #RomanReigns #WWE pic.twitter.com/MIjeegjV2E — Roman-Reigns.Net (@RomanReignsNet) June 5, 2019

Happy Eid to those celebrating! https://t.co/RkKkKwNCg4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2019

Cheers to the memories that are as sweet as sheer khurma, blessings and the joy of happiness that is as pure as our love for lord Allah. Here’s from my family to your family wishing you a very happy Eid!! Eid Mubarak!! 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/PACQBBg9zO — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 5, 2019

May the auspicious day of #EidUlFitr bring harmony, love, prosperity & peace to each one of us. #EidMubarak to all 🤗 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak dosto. Hamesha khush o abaad rahein, Ameen — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 4, 2019

Allah paak kay ghar pay Namaz e Eid ka manzar. Subhan Allah. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/LDVHGDBkXH — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India opened their campaign against South Africa at Southampton’s Rose Bowl stadium in England.

Following Liverpool’s triumph in the Champions League and conclusion of all major football leagues. International action is back in football with competitions like UEFA Nations League and Copa America is set to begin soon.