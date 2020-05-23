With several Muslims in a dilemma on how to offer the ‘Eid ki Namaz’ prayers during the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr – as most of the worship places are closed, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan urged fans to offer their prayers in their home and not outside in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - In Major Milestone, China Reports Zero COVID-19 Infections For First Time Since Outbreak Began

In a bid to ease things for his fans, he shared a step-by-step guide on Instagram in a clip-on Saturday.

Here is the video which could ease your problems:

View this post on Instagram #prayer #stayhome #lockdown #coronavirus A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on May 22, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

Pathan and his brother have been doing commendable relief work during the testing times. Not long back, the Pathan brothers donated masks to the needy to keep the virus at bay.

Asking the Gujarat government to instill positivity among the citizens, Pathan recently gave his suggestions to the Chief Minister of the state.

“Our (Vadodara’s) Commissioner and Collector have done outstanding work in the city amid these times. I also hope that citizens also help out each other in the battle against COVID-19. We have to move forward by helping each other amid this pandemic,” he said.

With no cricket happening – most cricketers are taking to social media and flaunting their unique skills or chatting with their fellow cricketers.