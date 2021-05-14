As India and the entire world celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with the month of Ramadan coming to an end, the cricketing fraternity took time out and wished their fans. India skipper Virat Kohli was one of the first cricketers to wish fans while he urged them to stay safe during such unprecedented times. Also Read - Shubman Gill Wants India Captain Virat Kohli to Learn FIFA From Him

“In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe,” Kohli wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: Here Are 5 Unique Traditions From Across The World

“#EidMubarak to all those who are celebrating Love, light and happiness to you. Please stay safe everyone,” wrote Dhawan. Also Read - It Takes Python Script Simulation To Declare RCB Winner of The IPL 2021!

Here is how some other cricketers also wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Eid Mubarek to all❤️❤️❤️ plz stay safe plz avoid gathering keep social distancing and meet people outdoors.. our small sacrifice can get us a long way to slow down this 3rd wave of COVID19.. May Allah protect everyone Ameen… pic.twitter.com/mWymOy8UUd — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 13, 2021

#EidMubarak everyone. I hope you all have a great day.😇 pic.twitter.com/mfglbRU7Ce — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubarak 🙏 Stay safe 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 13, 2021

With lockdown imposed in most parts of India during the Covid crisis, the celebrations are expected to be low-key.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn to dusk. It started on April 14. During this period, the meal is taken before the sunrise which is called Suhur and the meal which is taken after the sunset is called Iftar.

During the day, believers cannot drink, eat food, or indulge in immoral activities. The culmination of the holy month happens with Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world by the Muslims.