Lewis Hamilton on Sunday drew level with the legendary Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Formula 1 wins by claiming the Eifel Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver this took another step towards what will be a seventh world championship title.

Hamilton won ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen who finished second and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo who was third.

Hamilton thus extended his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 69 points after the latter was forced to retire due to engine issues.

Verstappen took a bonus point for clocking the fastest lap in Nuerburgring.

This was also the first time Renault have secured a podium finish since returning to F1 as constructor in 2016.

“When you grow up watching someone, generally idolised them, in terms of the quality of driver they are but also what they’re able to continuously do year on year, race on race, week on week, with their team,” Hamilton said of Schumacher after securing his seventh win of the season.

“I don’t think anyone, especially me, thought I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records. It’s an incredible honour and it’s going to take some time to get used to. Honestly, as I came into the pit lane that’s only when I realised, I hadn’t even computed it when I crossed the line. I couldn’t have done it without this incredible team pushing behind me and giving it their everything. A very big thank you and a huge respect to Michael,” he added.

Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton one of his father’s old helmets, as a mark of his achievement.

While Schumacher recorded his 91st win in his 247th start at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix, this was Hamilton’s 261st race.

Meanwhile, six races are remaining in the rejigged season with the next scheduled at Portimao in Portugal on October 25.