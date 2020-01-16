Eight female grapplers have been suspended for one year by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after they missed the national camp in Lucknow.

Explaining the reason behind their action, WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said that the punished wrestlers did appear for the camp but only for the trials before leaving at their own will after the competition.

After they left, the disciplinary committee of the WFI decided to take the step.

Among the suspended wrestlers, three are Haryana – Ankush (53kg), Raunak (64kg) and Suman (68kg) – and two hail Delhi — Bunty (55kg) and Sushma Shaukeen (57kg).

Sheetal Tomar (50kg) are from Rajasthan, Reshma Mane (69kg) from Maharashtra and Nikki (76kg) from Railways were the other wrestlers to be suspended.