EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Dresden

SG Einheit Halle vs BSC Rehberge 1945 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s EIH vs BSCR at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV: In match no. 3 and 4 of ECS T10 Dresden tournament, BSC Rehberge 1945 will take on SG Einheit Halle at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV on Monday. The ECS T10 Dresden EIH vs BSCR match will start at 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST – August 16. SG Einheit Halle have a fair mix of talent at their disposal with a mixture of young and experienced players. They are featuring for the first time in the ECS competition and it will be interesting how they approach this competition. On the other hand, BSC Rehberge 1945 were pretty unlucky in the last edition of ECS Dresden as they lost to Britannia CC in the finals based on net run-rate where the match was abandoned due to rain. Here is the ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction, EIH vs BSCR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EIH vs BSCR Probable XIs ECS T10 Dresden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SG Einheit Halle vs BSC Rehberge 1945, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Dresden.Also Read - SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain- SLC Reds vs SLC Greens, Playing XIs For Today's T20 at Pallekele International Stadium at 2:30 PM IST August 16 Monday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden toss between BSC Rehberge 1945 and SG Einheit Halle will take place at 4 PM and 6 PM IST – August 16. Also Read - PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pondicherry T20 Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain - Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at CA Siechem Ground 1:30 PM IST August 16 Monday

Time: 4:30 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - RCD vs FBL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden Match 1: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Rugby Cricket Dresden vs Fuchse Berlin Lions, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV at 12:30 PM IST August 16 Monday

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

EIH vs BSCR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Masood Hasan, Naeem Shinware

Batsmen – Shahnawaz Ahmad, Ahmadzai Rokhan, Muhammad Hamza Shaikh

All-rounders – Sajid Liaqat, Mansoor Khan (VC), Rafi Khan (C)

Bowlers – Bashar Khan, Sadiq Sabah, Abdullah Daulatzai

EIH vs BSCR Probable Playing XIs

SG Einheit Halle: Zaker Ahmadi, Abas Talib, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Naeem Shinware (C/WK), Abdullah Daulatzai, Rafi Khan, Bilal Usmani, Chandan Manjunath, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Hamza Shaikh, Matiullah Molakkel.

BSC Rehberge 1945: Bashar Khan, Nadjibullah Yasser, Nooruddin Mujadady, Ronson Muliyil, Asim Rehman (WK), Luqman Jafer, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Javed Rana (C), Sadiq Sabah, Sajid Liaqat, Imran Chaudhry.

EIH vs BSCR Squads

SG Einheit Halle: Faridullah Utmanzai, Chandan Manjunath, Ismail Molakkel, , Matiullah Molakkel, Abdullah Daulatzai, Rafi Khan, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Naeem Shinware, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Hamza Shaikh, Zaker Ahmadi,

Bilal Usmani, Jeswanth Bora, Abas Talib.

BSC Rehberge 1945: Nadjibullah Yasser, Javed Rana, Salman Azhar, , Luqman Jafer, Sajid Liaqat, Saeed Sahil, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nooruddin Mujadady, Sadiq Sabah, Bashar Khan, Imran Chaudhry, Asim Rehman, Jafer Luqman, Yousaf Khan.

