EIH vs VIK Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Dresden

SG Einheit Halle vs FC Viktoria 89 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EIH vs VIK at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV: In match no. 17 and 18 of ECS T10 Dresden tournament, FC Viktoria 89 will take on SG Einheit Halle at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV on Friday. The ECS T10 Dresden EIH vs VIK match will start at 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST – August 20. SG Einheit Halle have had a horrible tournament so far, having won one only out of their 6 matches. Their only victory came against Fuchse Berlin Lions by 45 runs. On the other hand, FC Viktoria 89 have already qualified for the quarter-finals with two matches left. With 4 wins and 2 losses, FC Viktoria are at third spot in the standings with 8 points. They will aim to finish the league stage on a winning note. Here is the ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EIH vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction, EIH vs VIK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EIH vs VIK Probable XIs ECS T10 Dresden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SG Einheit Halle vs FC Viktoria 89, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Dresden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden toss between FC Viktoria 89 and SG Einheit Halle will take place at 12 PM IST – August 20.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

EIH vs VIK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Rohit Unnithan

Batsmen – Sandeep Kamboj, Waleed Aslam, Usmani Bilal

All-rounders – Zahid Mahmood (C), Usman Hadi, Ehsanullah Sharifi

Bowlers – Harsha Gopireddy, Ehsan Latif, Abdullah Daulatzai (VC)

EIH vs VIK Probable Playing XIs

SG Einheit Halle: Naeem Shinware (C), Ehsanullah Sharifi, Chandan Manjunath, Matiullah Molakkel, Abdullah Daulatzai, Bilal Usmani, Rafi Khan, Jeswanth Bora, Ahmadzai Rokhan, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Abas Talib.

FC Viktoria 89: Zahid Mahmood, Waleed Aslam, Usman Hadi, Zeeshan Sahi (C), Zamir Haider, Harsha Gopireddy, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan (wk), Ehsan Latif, Harsha Busireddy, Munir Hussain.

EIH vs VIK Squads

SG Einheit Halle: Naeem Shinware (C/wk), Abdullah Daulatzai, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Rafi Khan, Matiullah Molakkel, Chandan Manjunath, Zaker Ahmadi, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Abas Talib, Usmani Bilal, Hamza Shaikh, Rameez hafeez, Jesvanth Bora.

FC Viktoria 89: Bilal Hussain, Munir Hussain, Tanvir Butt, Waleed Aslam, Akhil Garje, Raza Amar, Sonam Ravi, Tojo Thomas, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Sahi, Rohit Unnithan, Zamir Haider, Ehsan Latif, Harsha Busireddy, Harsha Gopireddy, Juno Varghese, Manu Thomas, Andi Mirza, Arjun Nagathankandy, Asad Hussain.

