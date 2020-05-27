A couple of days after it was decided that outdoor training for athletes will resume at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, there is still no clarity over the situation as outdoor training has not started and that has upset athletes. Also Read - Olympic-Bound Athletes Will be Given Preference to Resume Training After Lockdown Ends: Kiren Rijiju

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in his discipline after Neeraj Chopra has urged the administration to allow athletes to start training or send them home. He also revealed they have been in lockdown on the campus for more than two months and are now miffed.

Either let us train or let us go home. We have been locked down in the campus for more than two months now and the lack of clarity from the officials are only making things confusing," a miffed Shivpal told TOI.

“On Saturday, we were told that training will resume from Monday and even the SAI had given its nod. But now we have been told to stay put in our rooms,” he added.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said that it seemed things will get started when they started sanitizing the tracks on Sunday, but on Monday morning were asked to stay in their rooms.

“They started sanitizing the tracks on Sunday evening and it looked like things are getting back to normal but on Monday morning we were asked to stay in our rooms,” said Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra.