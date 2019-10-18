Political instability has forced the next week’s El Clasico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid being postponed, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed. The blockbuster clash was to be held on October 26 at the Camp Nou but four straight days of protests involving violent clashes with the security forces in the streets of Barcelona and a rally planned on the day of the contest have resulted in the clash being postponed.

The option of Madrid’s home ground Santiago Bernabeu hosting the first leg of the clash was also rejected by both the sides with the option of delaying it to a different date being agreed to. As per Goal.com, December 18 was proposed as the new date of the clash which La Liga dismissed on the grounds of it being a weekday.

In all probability, December 7 would be the new date when the El Clasico will be rescheduled to and a confirmation of it will be done by Monday.

The protests have erupted after Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatists leaders to varying prison sentences for their role in the referendum held in 2017.

“There has been a lot of chatter about that game,”Barca coach Ernesto Valverde had said earlier. “There was the possibility of changing the order of matches and playing the game at Madrid first, but we don’t see that. We have an away game this weekend, then [we would have another] next weekend, and then we have to go travel again. And not just because of that, but it’s about respecting the calendar and the fans, and the normal thing is to play at our pitch, but we’ll see what happens.”

If the new date (December 7) is agreed to, it will be just three days before Barcelona face Inter Milan while five days before Real face Club Brugge in Belgium in their respective UEFA Champions League group stage matches.