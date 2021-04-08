Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos feels that Lionel Messi was the big reason behind Barcelona winning more titles than the Los Blancos in the past decade. Ramos admits that Real Madrid suffered against the greatness of Messi who has scored 26 goals against them so far. Also Read - Barcelona vs Valladolid: Dembele Winner Helps Barca Move Within One Point of La Liga Leaders Atletico Madrid

Messi has played against Real Madrid 44 times as Barcelona claimed the win in 19 matches out of them, while 11 ended in a draw.

"We've suffered against Messi during these years," Ramos said in his documentary series 'The Legend of Sergio Ramos'.

“Perhaps if Barcelona didn’t have him, we would have won more titles.”

The legendary Spanish defender further talked about the rivalry between the two great clubs and how it was hard for Real Madrid to beat Barcelona despite having a coach like Jose Mourinho.

“There was a time when we faced the best Barcelona in history. We had a great coach like [Jose] Mourinho, but it was hard for us to beat them. We didn’t win much and there was a lot of tension, caused by either them or by us,” he added.

Despite the on-field rivalry, Ramos has always expressed his admiration for Messi as he earlier the Spaniard said that he will welcome the Barcelona captain in the club if he wants to join them.

The Los Blancos captain further said it would be great to not face the six-time Ballon d’Or winner as Madrid fans have already endured him so much in the past years.

“Us Madrid fans have had to endure Leo’s best years [with him at another team] so to not have to face him every week would be great and to have him with us would obviously help us to win and have more success. It would be stupid to say it wouldn’t,” Ramos said on Twitch show “Charlando Tranquilamente”.

The two teams will re-ignite their rivalry on Sunday in the epic El Clasico in the quest to grab the La Liga title. Barcelona are currently at the second spot on the points table with just one point behind table leaders Atletico Madrid. While the defending champions Real Madrid are at the third spot.

Meanwhile, Ramos is expected to miss the clash against Barcelona after sustaining an injury during the international break.