Bernabeu: Thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace on Barcelona debut, the Catalans blanked Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Classico 4-0. With the win, Barcelona’s five-match losing streak against Real Madrid came to an end. This happens to be Barcelona’s first win over Real Madrid since 2019. Apart from Aubameyang’s brace, Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres also found the back of the net in the much-awaited El Classico. This happens to be Barcelona’s seventh win in their last eight games.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Paolo Di Canio Gives Harsh Verdict

Barcelona, who are currently sharing the fourth spot with Atletico Madrid, are within 12 points of league leader Madrid with nine rounds to go, and it could further cut the gap to nine points if it wins its game in hand against Rayo Vallecano. Also Read - Russia to Appeal to CAS Over Ban Imposed by FIFA, UEFA

It was Aubameyang who broke the deadlock in the 29th-minute of the game when he found the back of the net. Nine minutes later, Araujo doubled the lead as Barcelona headed into half-time with a 2-0 lead. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Together? Report Suggest PSG Makes Move Amidst Uncertainty Surrounding Manchester United Future

A couple of minutes after the break, Torres scored to put Barcelona on top and provide them a cushion. And finally, four minutes after Torres’ goal, Aubameyang put the final nail in the coffin as he scored another goal.