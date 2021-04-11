He is human and he too felt the cold when it rained during the El Classico match on Sunday. Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi was seen shivering ahead of the much-awaited game. Drenched in rain, Messi asked for a change of shirt. When the cameras zoomed in on the Barca skipper, he had his hands on his hips. When you look at the video closely, you see Messi is shivering. Also Read - Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona, El Classico, LaLiga 2021: Karim Benzema, Tony Kroos Score as Los Blancos Edge Atletico Madrid to go Top of The Table

Here is the video:

Messi shivering. Clearly couldn’t handle a cold, rainy night in Stoke 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) April 10, 2021

However, Messi failed to score on the night as Real Madrid beat the Catalan 2-1 to go top of the LaLiga tally. For Madrid, it was Karim Benzema who opened the scoring in the 13th-minute of the game to unsettle Barcelona.

Things got worse 14 minutes later when Tony Kroos was on target with a free-kick from just outside the box in the 27th-minute of the game.

Barcelona’s defeat leaves them one point behind Real Madrid, who are now ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid on a head-to-head basis.

Both the sides have eight matches left to play, while Atletico has nine – their game in hand against Real Betis on Sunday.