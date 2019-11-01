In light of the possible verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case later this month, the Indore police has put in place elaborate security measures in the city for the India-Bangladesh Test at the Holkar Stadium that gets underway from November 14.

The stadium has a capacity of 27,000 spectators.

Indore range’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Varun Kapoor on Thursday said that due to the timing of the two events, they will deploy additional police force for the match. “The match is being held at a sensitive time as there is a possibility that the Supreme Court will pronounce a verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. Despite that, we will put in place elaborate security arrangements by drawing adequate police force for the match,” Kapoor said.

The police are also reviewing arrangements in eight districts and confident of getting adequate forces to meet their requirements. “In view of the possible judgment on Ayodhya, we are reviewing security arrangements for deployment of force in eight districts of Indore range.We are fully confident that we will get adequate force from the police headquarters for deployment as per the requirement,” he said.

The police are also keeping a close eye on social media platforms warning that anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony will be strictly dealt with.

Bangladesh’s India tour gets underway from November 3 with the first of three T20Is in Delhi before moving to Rajkot and to Nagpur. From November 14, the two teams will play in the first Test of a two-match series in Indore before moving eastwards to Kolkata for the first ever day-night Test in India.