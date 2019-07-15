Elavenil Valarivan won the individual gold for India in women’s 10m air rifle category in the Junior World Cup in Germany, on Monday. She defeated her country mate Mehuli Ghosh, who came second for silver, by 1.4 points as both of them secured their country the top two positions in the podium. The day also witnessed India clinching the gold in the team event of the same category with a world record.

Elavenil shot a total score of 251.6, while Ghosh completed with a total point of 250.2. France’s Oceanne Marianne Muller earned the silver medal after finishing behind the Indians.

The qualification round for the final of individual 10m air rifle event had seen Ghosh finish at the top with 630.4. With 627.5 Elavenil’s name was at the bottom in the list of eight finalists. The other Indian Shreya Agarwal had finished the qualification round at 17th with 625.4.

In the final, however, Elavenil, the 19-year-old from Tamil Nadu, overtook the Bengali shooter to give her country the gold in the individual category. Ghosh also kept pushing her compatriot but in the end failed by a slight margin of 1.4. The Fench shooter Muller gave both the Indians a tough time as she maintained the pace with the Indian duo for the top slot, but they proved too good for her in the end.

Like the final, the entire day was ruled by the Indian shooters as they rallied on to win another gold in the team event of 10m air rifle category. The efforts of Ghosh, Elavenil and Agarwal saw India broke the world record of points scored in the category.

India now lead the medal tally in ISSF Junior World Championship with six gold, six silvers and two bronze. China is at a distant second with two golds. In comparison to India’s total medal tally of 14, China have only six.