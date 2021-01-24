ELC vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Elche vs Barcelona La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ELC vs BAR. In the exciting encounter on La Liga, Elche will lock horns against Barcelona on January 24. Barcelona have played inconsistent football this season and have failed to capitalize on several occasions in the league. The Catalan giants started the season with several poor performances but they have picked up some form in their last few games and have won four out of the five. They are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with 10 wins in 18 games. While Elche have been poor this season and have won just three games out of their 17 and are at the 18th position. The win in the game will help Barcelona to move to third spot on the points table. Elche vs Barcelona Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ELC vs BAR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Elche Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga, Online Football Tips Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga. Also Read - ALA vs RM Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Alaves vs Real Madrid on January 24, Sunday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ELC vs BAR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 08:45 PM AM IST – January 24 in India. Also Read - HUE vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Huesca vs Villarreal Football Match at Estadio El Alcoraz 6.30 PM IST January 23 Saturday

ELC vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marc-André ter Stegen Also Read - Lionel Messi Receives Two Match Ban For His First-Ever Red Card in Barcelona Career

Defenders – Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba, Daniel Calvo, Gonzalo Verdú

Midfielders – Ousmane Dembélé (C), Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, José Morent

Strikers – Antoine Griezmann (VC), Emiliano Rigoni

Elche vs Barcelona Probable Line-up

Elche probable line-up: Edgar Badía, Daniel Calvo, Gonzalo Verdú, Iván Marcone, Juan Sánchez Miño, Antonio Barragán, Fidel, José Morente, Emiliano Rigoni, Josan, Lucas Boyé

Barcelona probable line-up: Marc-André ter Stegen, Clément Lenglet, Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba, Óscar Mingueza, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembélé

Check Dream11 Prediction /ELC Dream11 Team / BAR Dream11 Team / Barcelona Dream 11 Team / Elche Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.