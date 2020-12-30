ELC vs RM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Elche vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match ELC vs RM at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero: Elche host Real Madrid in a La Liga clash tonight. Real are second in the standings with 10 wins and 32 points from 15 matches so far. On the other hand, Elche are struggling at the bottom, currently placed at the 17th spot, just one place away from relegation zone.

Elche vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Elche vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, ELC Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips – Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020, Online Football Tips – La Liga 2020-21, Football Tips And Prediction – ELC vs RM La Liga 2020

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Elche and Real Madrid will start at 2:00 AM IST – December 31, Thursday.

Venue: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero

ELC vs RM My Dream11 Team

J Guillen, G Verdu, D Carvajal, S Ramos, R Varane, F Torre, I Marcone, T Kroos, L Modric (vice-captain), K Benzema (captain)

ELC vs RM Predicted XIs

Elche: Edgar Badía , Daniel Calvo , Gonzalo Verdú , Iván Marcone, Juan Sánchez Miño, Antonio Barragán , Fidel, José Morente , Emiliano Rigoni , Josan, Lucas Boyé

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema , Rodrygo, Lucas Vázquez

ELC vs RM Full Squads

Elche: Fidel Torre, Josan, Jeison Lucumi, Emiliano Rigoni, Miguel Ángel, Cesar Moreno, Gerard Barri, José Otoniel Salinas, Nino, Víctor Rodríguez, Lucas Boyé, Pere Milla, José Morente, Guido Carrillo, Mourad El Ghezouani, Luis Castillo, Ignacio Ramon, Jonatan Carmona Álamo, Diego Bri, Tete Morente, Diego Rodríguez, Edgar Badía, Lluis Andreu, Diego González, Gonzalo Verdú, Luismi, Youssouf Koné, Antonio Barragán, Josema, Juan Sánchez Miño, Iván Marcone, Omenuke Mfulu, Daniel Calvo, Raúl Guti

Real Madrid: Victor Chust, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Martin Odegaard, Isco, Marvin, Arribas, Oscar Aranda Subiela, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinícius Júnior, Mariano, Rodrygo, Hugo Perales, Sergio Santos. Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube, Luis Federico López Andúgar, Lucas Cañizares, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy

