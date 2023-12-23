Home

Electra Stumps – Cricket’s Newest Technology; How Do BBL’s New Innovation Works – Explained

Electra Stumps came into men's cricket during a Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers.

The Electra Stumps have created a buzz among cricket lovers.

New Delhi: The men’s Big Bash League in Australia introduced ‘Electra Stumps’ for the first time during a match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers on Saturday. Although the Electra Stumps were first used during the Women’s Big Bash League, it was advertised in a much bigger way on Saturday. Cricketing legends Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh explained what exactly the Electra Stumps are to the audience.

Much like dancing lights, Electra Stumps light up to various events accordingly, happening in a cricket match. Not only does the new innovation look good but also has the potential to attract more audience to the cricket field.

What Are Electra Stumps?

Electra Stumps are completely different from Flashing Stumps and Zin Bails (which came into effect in 2016). Unlike the Flashing Stumps (which illuminates when the stump is broken), Electra Stumps are in action almost throughout the game. It emits red light when a batter is dismissed.

For the first time in the BBL… The electra stumps are on show #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/A6KTcKg7Yg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2023

When a batter hits a four or a six, the stumps dazzle in various bright colours moving upwards. A combination of red and white light comes out when a no ball is being bowled, immediately indicating the umpire’s decision.

The intervals between overs are also indicated by purple and blue lights ensuring the energy during the game remains the same. While the introduction of such an innovation not only enhances a viewer’s experience, it also paves the way for the other franchise leagues to follow BBL’s steps.

Earlier, BBL gave birth to Zing Bails – which lights up when the stumps are shattered – which was eventually accepted by the ICC. Although the Electra Stumps have already created a buzz, it is to be seen whether the ICC accepts it in future to make cricket more colourful and bright.

