India cricketer Murali Vijay strangely became but of all jokes after Australian star cricketer Ellyse Perry announced her divorce after four years with rugby player Matt Touma last week. Perry and Toomua got married in 2015 and after four years of being together, decided to go their separate ways.

"It's with the greatest of respect for one another that we decided to separate earlier this year," the pair said in a joint statement as per Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday.

"We felt this was the right course of action and is in the best interests of each other and our current lives. This is something that has evolved and is a mutual decision. Throughout our relationship, we have remained private and we ask that our space and privacy continue to be respected during this difficult time for both of us."

Vijay was unnecessarily roasted because earlier in the year he had taken names of Perry and Shikhar Dhawan when asked whom would he like to take on a dinner date.

Here is how Twitterverse roasted Vijay:

Ellyse Perry and her husband split after four years of marriage. Murali Vijay be like: #EllysePerry #MuraliVijay pic.twitter.com/E7BqWNAh0y — Akhandbarbaadi (@akhandbarbaadi) July 27, 2020

#EllysePerry is single again…

Our boy Murali Vijay rn… pic.twitter.com/YsdFaHEZql — Pro. Balwan Dahiya (@TheLostGhostAV) July 26, 2020

Ellyse Perry and her husband split after five years of marriage. This what it’s called The Murali Vijay Effect.#EllysePerry pic.twitter.com/GpbhVXQkjr — Fazal Qayyum (@Qayyum_Cricket) July 26, 2020

“Ellyse Perry. She is very beautiful. I want to have dinner with her,” he said.

In reply, Perry, in an Instagram chat with anchor Ridhima Pathan had said: “I hope he’s paying. That’s very kind of him. I’m flattered.”