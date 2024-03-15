Home

Ellyse Perry Gets Standing Ovation From 24,000 Delhi Fans In Arun Jaitley Stadium

Ellyse Perry is the only RCB batter who scored more than 20 runs in the eliminatior against Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry gets a standing ovation from 24,000 fans in Arun Jaitley Stadium after she smashed 66 runs in the Womens Premier League 2024 eliminator match against Mumbai Indians.

Paeery’s efforts helped RCB reach a total which gave them something to defend in a high-stakes encounter, including 51 runs coming off the last five overs. For Mumbai, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up two wickets each, while their fielding was brilliant, barring a last-over dropped catch by Sajeevan Sajana.

Delhi Crowed was seen giving her standing ovation and the photo has went viral on social sphere, here is the picture.

Standing ovation from the 24,000-odd crowd for Ellyse Perry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi as the Royal Challengers Bangalore allrounder departs for a fighting 50-ball 66 in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.#WPL | #WPL2024 | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/6SHbdlEam2 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 15, 2024

