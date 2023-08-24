ELT vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

ELT vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Elbe Tigers vs Berlin CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 2.45 PM IST August 24, Thursday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2023 Series toss between Elbe Tigers and Berlin CC will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – August 24, 2.45 PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

ELT vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction

Danial Israr, Munireddy Singana, Swapnil Bane, Md Uzzal Hossain, Abhilash Anantharam(vc), Sagar Kataria(WK), Niraj Patwari, Imran Bukhari(C), Karan Singh, Tom Long, Dinesh Gunasekar.

ELT vs BER Probable Playing XIs

Elbe Tigers (ELT) : Danial Israr, Munireddy Singana, Swapnil Bane, Md Uzzal Hossain, Fahad Safdar, Foqrul Islam, Azim Uddin, Anees Khadim, Subir Modak, Rashid Sikandar, Dinesh Gunasekar

Berlin CC (BER) : Abhilash Anantharam(WK), Sagar Kataria(WK), Niraj Patwari, Jatinder Vashisht, Awais Zafar, Sahil Lal, Parveez Niazai, Saddam Gill, Imran Bukhari(C), Karan Singh, Tom Long

