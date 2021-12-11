EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EMB vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In the third match of super Saturday in Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Abu Dhabi will take on Emirates Blues at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The Emirates D10 EMB vs ABD match will start at 8:30 PM IST – December 11. Emirates Blues have won two matches out of four they had played in the tournament so far. In their previous outing, they posted the target of 106 runs for Fujairah and failed to defend the score in the allotted overs. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi had a terrible in the tournament, having won only one out of the five matches they played. With only one win in this tournament, Abu Dhabi are lying at the bottom of the points table with two points.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Emirates Blues and Abu Dhabi will take place at 8 PM IST – December 11.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Perth.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

EMB vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Boota (VC)

Batsmen – Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, CP Rizwan

All-rounders – Aryan Lakra (C), Rahul Bhatia, Attah Urrahim

Bowlers – Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Shah, Danish Qureshi

EMB vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Emirates Blues: Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (Captain), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota (wk), Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Sanchit Sharma.

Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid (Captain), Jamshaid Zafar, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan.

