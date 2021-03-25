EMB vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions FanCode Emirates D10

ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s EMB vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In another exciting encounter of the FanCode Emirates D10, ECB Blues will take on Abu Dhabi at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The FanCode Emirates D10 EMB vs ABD match will start at 11 PM IST – March 25. Emirates Blues started their Emirates D10 campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win over Dubai on Wednesday. The top-order batsmen of Emirates Blues struck form immediately and played a crucial role while chasing an above-par total of 121 runs. On the other hand, this will be the first match for Abu Dhabi in this season. Emirates Blues will definitely have the upper hand going into this match, as they have a win under their belt. ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EMB vs ABD, FanCode Emirates D10, ECB Blues Dream11 Team Player List, Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi T10 match, Online Cricket Tips EMB vs ABD T10 match, Online Cricket Tips ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates T10. Also Read - FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips FanCode Emirates D10 2021 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, - Fujairah vs Dubai, Today's Probable XIs For T10 at Sharjah Stadium at 8:45 PM IST March 25 Thursday

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between ECB Blues and Abu Dhabi will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – March 25. Also Read - AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips FanCode Emirates D10 2021 Match 4: Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah - Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T10 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST March 25 Thursday

Time: 11 PM IST Also Read - CRS vs BAP Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Cricket Stars vs Baracca Prato Match 14 at Oval Rastignano 3:30 PM IST March 25 Thursday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

EMB vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Boota

Batsmen – Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Laxman Manjrekar, Aaryan Madani, Muhammad Muzammil

All-rounders – Waheed Ahmed (VC), Akif Raja, Irfan Ayub

Bowlers – Sabir Rao, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed

EMB vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

ECB Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (C), Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar.

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan.

EMB vs ABD Squads

ECB Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (C), Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Muhammad Farazuddin, Omid Rahman, Muhammaed Ismail, Matiullah Khan.

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EMB Dream11 Team/ ABD Dream11 Team/ ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction/ Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – FanCode Emirates D10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.