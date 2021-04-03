EMB vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions FanCode Emirates D10

Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EMB vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In another exciting encounter of the FanCode Emirates D10, Emirates Blues will take on Abu Dhabi in match no. 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The FanCode Emirates D10 EMB vs ABD match will start at 11 PM IST – April 3. Both the teams are at different halves of the points table in the Emirates D10 tournament. Emirates have won five out of their seven games and are occupying the second position in the table. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi are languishing at the bottom of the table and yet to win a game in this tournament.

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Emirates Blues and Abu Dhabi will take place at 10:30 PM IST – April 3.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

EMB vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Boota (C), Kamran Atta

Batsmen – Rahul Bhatia, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Muzammil

All-rounders – Waheed Ahmad, Akif Raja (VC), Waqas Gohar

Bowlers – Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza, Sabir Rao

EMB vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (C), Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar.

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan.

EMB vs ABD Squads

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (C), Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Muhammad Farazuddin, Omid Rahman, Muhammaed Ismail, Matiullah Khan.

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan.

