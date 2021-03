EMB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Emirates Blues vs Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament 2021 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's EMB vs AJM at Ajman International Cricket Stadium. The opening match of the tournament has been scheduled to be played between Emirates Blues and Ajman. After the success of D20, the UAE Cricket Board introduces the D10 league to promote cricket.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 Tournament match toss between Emirates Blues and Ajman will take place at 8:15 PM IST March 31.

Time: 8:45 PM PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah

EMB vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Abdul Shakoor

Batters – Laxman Manjrekar (vc), Muhamad Kaleem, Asif Khan

All-Rounders – Waheed Ahmed, Ameer Hamza (c)

Bowlers – Sabir Rao, Mohammad Azhar, Sheraz Pia

EMB vs AJM Probable Playing XI

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Waheed Ahmad, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sabir Rao, Omid Rahman

Ajman: Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz (c), Sheraz Pia, Muhamad Kaleem, Danish Qureshi, Zubair Zuhaib, Bahzad Naquib, Lovepreet Singh

Emirates Blues vs Ajman Full Squads

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Waheed Ahmad, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sabir Rao, Omid Rahman, Muhammad Ismail, Mohammad Azhar, Matiullah, Nikhil Srinivasan, Ateeq Ur Rehman

Ajman: Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz (c), Sheraz Pia, Muhamad Kaleem, Danish Qureshi, Zubair Zuhaib, Bahzad Naquib, Lovepreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Dawood Ejaz, Syed Haider, Shahan Akram, Sultan Ahmed, Hassan Khalid

