EMB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Emirates Blues vs Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EMB vs AJM at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In match no. 28 of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Ajman will take on Emirates Blues at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Emirates D10 EMB vs AJM match will start at 6 PM IST – December 14. Emirates Blues have won just three out of their nine matches so far in the ongoing Emirates D10 tournament. They are at the fifth position in the points table. Meanwhile, Ajman have also had a similar Emirates D10 campaign. They defeated Sharjah by chasing down 106 in their last match. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, EMB vs AJM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EMB vs AJM Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Emirates Blues vs Ajman, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Ajman and Emirates Blues will take place at 5:30 PM IST – December 14.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

EMB vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Muhammad Boota, Rahul Chopra

Batters – Qasim Muhammad (C), Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwan

All-rounders – Aryan Lakra (VC), Rahul Bhatia, Malik Abbas

Bowlers – Sultan Ahmed, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Nasir Aziz

EMB vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

Emirates Blues: Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (Captain), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah, Vishnu Sukumaran.

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz (C), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman, Mayank, Ahmad Shah, Malik Qamar Abbas, Ahmad Shah, Faris Faisal, Muhammad Sadiq.

